Ukweli Party’s Boniface Mwangi Threatens to Sue UDA for Allegedly Stealing Brand Colours

Ukweli party leader Boniface Mwangi has accused the leadership of the newly launched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of stealing his political outfits’ brand colours.

Yellow and green colours are conspicuous with both the Ukweli and UDA parties.

UDA party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, was unveiled in January this year having rebranded from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mwangi claimed that DP Ruto was behind the ‘theft’.

Mwangi demanded an explanation from the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on the alleged theft of Ukweli party brand colours further threatening legal action.

“Deputy President William Samoei Ruto stole Ukweli Party colours for his party. He could have picked any other colours but decided to steal Ukweli Party brand book,” said Mwangi.

“…Registrar of Political Parties owe us a legal explanation and we shall meet in court!”

Interestingly, the yellow colour in question dominated the DP’s defunct United Republican Party (URP).

The activist made the demands hours after lawmakers allied to Ruto showed up in parliament dressed in yellow outfits.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, women MPs wore yellow dresses and tops while their male counterparts donned matching ties, black suits and white shirts.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the legislators were celebrating the recent victory of UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku in the Kiambaa by-election held on July 15.

Njuguna took his oath of office today at parliament chambers.

Njuguna, who takes over from the late Paul Koinange, is the first MP to be elected on a UDA ticket.

