UK To Ban Travellers From Kenya In A Bid To Control Covid-19 Spread

The United Kingdom (UK) will add Kenya to the red list in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, starting April 9.

In a statement issued by the British High Commission, other countries added to the travel ban list are Bangladesh, Pakistan and Philippines.

Travellers who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry into the European country.

“British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving from these countries will be required to quarantine in a Government-approved facility for 10 days,” the statement reads.

Countries already on the list are; Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia.

Others include; Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Oman.

Panama, Paraguay, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Suriname, Peru, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are also on the travel ban list.

Kenya’s Covid-19 numbers have been on an upward spiral in what experts say is the third wave.

The positivity rate as of Thursday was 18.5 percent.

Even with the presence of the Astra-zeneca vaccine, Kenya’s caseload has been rising with hundreds of cases being reported on a daily basis.

196,435 people have thus far received the vaccine, with a majority being healthcare workers.

The health ministry on Thursday said at least 74,698 Health Care Workers, 14,364 security officers and 24,615 teachers had been inoculated.

