“I Have Suffered,” Uhuru’s Look-alike Michael Njogo Gitonga Speaks After His Photos Went Viral

A few days ago, photos of a man with an uncanny resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta sent social media into a frenzy with a section of Kenyans saying they were old photos of the head of state.

To set the record straight, the man had an interview with a local vernacular TV station, Inooro TV, on Saturday.

He identified himself as Michael Njogo Gitonga, a resident of Umoja.

The father of three stated that many people mistake him for the president and often hides his face with a face mask as residents are quick to demand handouts.

In Umoja where he lives, residents have nicknamed him “Uhunye”.

Njogo enjoys the fame but laments that it has cost him too much.

“I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts, I have suffered with this name,” he said.

He said that the striking resemblance “confuses” him too.

“It confuses me because I’m confused as to why I look like President Kenyatta, it is very unusual,” said Njogo.

The mason by profession explained that he has never come close to Uhuru or his family.

He, however, noted that his mother once worked in Gatundu as a security officer, adding that it was a long time ago.

Gatundu is the President’s home constituency.

If he had a moment with the President Njogo says he would ask him if they are brothers.

He, however, hopes that one day he will find the truth about his real father as the only person who knew him, was his late mother.

Njogo noted that the coronavirus pandemic has affected his source of income as a local bar where he worked suspended operations as the government imposed strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

