Uhuru’s Look-alike Michael Njogo Reportedly Checks Into Rehab Over Alcohol Addiction

Michael Njogo Gitonga, the man who bears a strict resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly checked into rehab over alcohol addiction.

According to a local publication, Gitonga checked in to Serenity Rehabilitation Center after persuasion from family and friends following his addiction to alcohol. He will be in the facility for a period of three months.

This comes barely a week after his ex-manager, Joe Matheri revealed that he had squandered all his fortune and was wallowing in poverty, doing odd jobs.

Matheri in an interview with a local Youtuber stated that following the fame and money that came about, Gitonga resorted to drinking alcohol and living a lavish life.

The manager further revealed that Gitonga needed rehabilitation as he was kicked out of the fully furnished house with the car that he was awarded damaged.

“I don’t know who gave him the house or who kicked him out of that new house. I suspect it may be a relative of the first family. I visited him and he was not living with his family. His children occasionally visited him too but not his first wife. His children referred to the other women as mothers. Those he picked up after being famous,” the ex-manager said.

In his response, however, Gitonga refuted the claims stating that he was misused by advertising agencies to push their agendas yet he was not benefitting. He stated that he is now back at his former residence and is currently doing odd jobs to sustain his family. "That's a story, people use you. You can't move to a high-end life when all they were doing when they gave me the house was advertising. They took advantage of me. They were not treating me well. Am now back to my former residence," he said.