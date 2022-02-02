Uhuru’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita to Resign Next Week

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has announced plans to step down from his position to pursue political interests.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Nzioka said his last working day will be February 9.

The renowned corporate executive is eyeing the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the August General Election.

“I will work till the 9th of February at 5 am. I will then make a farewell call to the president and ask for his blessings and support as well as thank him for allowing me to work for the people of Kenya in his service,” he said.

Waita, a lawyer by profession, has served as State House’s Chief of Staff and the Head of Kenya’s Presidential Delivery Unit since 5 January 2018.

He succeeded Joseph Kinyua who is the Head of Public Service.

Before joining the government in 2015 to serve as Secretary, President’s Delivery Unit, Waita held the position of Director, Corporate Affairs, at leading telecommunications company Safaricom.

Waita is among a number of several civil servants expected to resign from the government to concentrate on their political ambitions.

The Kenyan law requires all public servants seeking elective positions to resign six months to a General Election.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya was the first to step down. Natembeya resigned last month to vie for the Trans Nzoia governor seat.

Nzioka expressed confidence that he will use his managerial experience and skills to steer Machakos County in the right direction if given a chance to lead in the August 9 polls.

The seat is currently held by Alfred Mutua whose second and final term elapses in August.

On Uhuru’s legacy, Waita defended President Kenyatta’s development record insisting that the Head-of-State has made significant investments into different sectors of Kenya’s economy, securing the country’s future as a development trailblazer in the East African region.

“It is beginning to look like take off. We have gone through an extremely difficult time of heavy investments that has taken its toll on the public exchequer but those investments have set the country on the trajectory for growth. They are investments that position our economy for sustainable but increased growth,” Waita said.

