Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda ‘Enablers’ Allocated Ksh128 Billion; Here’s How It Will Be Shared

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani has allocated Ksh128.3 billion for the “Big Four” Agenda drivers and enablers.

The targeted expenditures prioritize employment creation, youth empowerment, supporting manufacturing activities, enhancing health coverage, improving food security and living conditions through affordable housing.

A part from the amount allocated to the “drivers and enablers”, each sector including affordable housing, food security, universal health care and manufacturing will get a special budget.

In an address to the nation from Parliament chambers, Yatani said that Ksh111.7 billion of the money will be allocated to the health sector. Out of this, Ksh50.3 billion is for activities and programmes for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage by the Driver and Enablers.

The budget for the Health Sector includes Ksh19.2 billion to address and lower cases of HIV, Malaria and tuberculosis in the country; Ksh6.2 billion for the managed equipment services; Ksh5.3 billion to transform the health care systems for Universal Health Coverage; Ksh4.1 billion to cater for free maternity health care; and Ksh1.8 billion to provide medical cover for the elderly and severely disabled in our society.

“Other allocations to improve health service delivery include: Ksh15.0 billion for Kenyatta National Hospital, Ksh10.0 billion for Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Ksh 7.2 billion for Kenya Medical Training Centres; Ksh2.5 billion for Kenya Medical Research Institute; Ksh1.2 billion to Mathari Hospital and Ksh4.3 billion as a conditional grant to level 5 Hospitals in the Counties,” said the CS.

For the Affordable Housing, the CS allocated Ksh15.5 billion which will go to the housing, urban development and public works sector.

Out of this, Ksh6.9 billion will cater for the Affordable Housing Programme undertaken by the Driver and Enablers.

“We are also concluding discussions to bring on board an additional Ksh3.6 billion from the African Development Bank; Ksh7.5 billion for the Kenya Urban Programme; and Ksh1.1 billion for the ongoing construction of Gikomba, Githurai, Chaka, Kamukunji and Dagoretti markets,” he added.

To promote local industries, the government has allocated Ksh18.3 billion. Of this, Ksh1.4 billion will go to the Kenya Industry and Entrepreneurship Project; Ksh3.6 billion for the development of Special Economic Zone Textile Park in Naivasha, Kenanie leather industrial park and Athi River Textile Hub.

In addition, Ksh843 million will be used to support modernization of RIVATEX; Ksh800 million for the development of various Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Kenya; Ksh715 million for the Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunities Project; Ksh500 million to support dairy processing; and Ksh3.0 billion for Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone.

Ksh52.8 billion has been set aside for Food and Nutrition Security. Out of this, Ksh10.6 billion has been proposed for the Kenya Climate Smart Agricultural Project; Ksh5.5 billion for the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusivity Project; Ksh4.1 billion for the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Programme; Ksh730 million for the Food Security and Crop Diversification Project and Ksh10.0 billion for irrigation land reclamation.

Other proposed allocations include: Ksh1.8 billion to enhance aquaculture business development project; Ksh1.4 billion to support small scale irrigation and value addition; Ksh1.3 billion to enhance resilience of pastoral communities; Ksh1.1 billion to enhance drought resilience and sustainable

livelihood; Ksh1.6 billion to support processing and registration of title deeds; and Ksh500 million to advance agricultural loans through the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

