Uhuru Was Killing the Party – Sabina Chege Explains Jubilee Takeover

Acting Jubilee Party leader Sabina Chege says that the removal of former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the position was necessary to prevent the party from further disintegration.

Speaking on Thursday, the Nominated MP claimed that the events that led to her change of allegiance reeked of betrayal, and Uhuru had made no attempt to lead in a progressive manner.

Sabina who doubles as the deputy minority whip in the National Assembly, stated that “there is currently no law that binds us in this pre-election pact” in response to questions about her liaison with the Kenya Kwanza government despite being a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

“As for the Jubilee Party, if we stayed in Azimio, we would have died. If we hunted alone, we would have died. We thought it prudent to create an independent tact, supported by our friends so that we could go out to hunt in good health, with full stomachs,” she said.

Sabina also accused Uhuru of being an indecisive leader who has been failed to fight for Jubilee’s political share.

She asserted that the former ruling party is among the four biggest political parties in the country.

“He abandoned us at the negotiating table on parliamentary power-sharing. Jubilee was not consulted in parliamentary committees, parliamentary commissions… we tried to reach him through phone calls and text messages. He never responded,” she told Inooro TV.

The former Murang’a County Woman Representative also charged at Uhuru for pawning off the party to ODM.

“When we recently went to take over our party on the advice of due process, we found ODM politicians manning the gates. Mr Kenyatta stormed our offices accompanied by well-known street thugs. Jeremiah Kioni (the embattled secretary general) was there as a church elder and lawyer …. armed with a huge metal rod ready for war,” Sabina said.

Further, the legislator stated, Uhuru’s continued stay as party leader was killing the political outfit.

“He has brought us down from 170 elected members in the National Assembly in the 2017 general elections to just 28 now,” she said.

As for the 2022 politics, Sabina revealed that they advised Uhuru against his political alliance with ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“We had told him that the 2018 handshake between him and Mr Odinga was not a party agenda, it was personal. It was between him and Odinga. But he persuaded us to stay and help him achieve a legacy of departure,” she said.

The former County MP also said that she was not afraid of losing her current position due to the fallout between her and the former president.

“Cowardice is a cause of poverty. They can take away her nomination if they can. They can take away her minority whip if they can. He should communicate directly with me instead of sending his foot soldiers,” she said.

