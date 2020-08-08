Uhuru Urges Kenyans To Promote Local Tourism

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to take advantage of this period to travel around the country and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The president said that although Kenyans must stick to health measures to keep Covid-19 at bay, you should not be limited and locked in the houses.

“You have the ability to take advantage of the wonderful gift God has given this republic and to be able to tour with your family. Despite Covid-19, you are as safe as you want yourself to be,” he said.

Uhuru was speaking during a zoom video call with Tourism CS Najib Balala who hosted the Marathon World Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge and his family at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

The Head of State said that he had turned down advice to effect the lockdown a second time as he was confident that Kenyans can responsibly take care of their livelihoods.

“Let us be able to continue with our lives. We cannot just lock ourselves down. Covid-19 is here with us and we cannot run away from that. However it is up to every single Kenyan to see how they can continue with their livelihoods while at the same time keeping themselves and others safe,” he said.

In a previous State Address, Uhuru open up the Kenyan skies and announced the resumption of both local and International flights. He welcomed foreign tourists into the country so long as they were willing to follow the set Covid-19 protocols.

Balala revealed that hotels at the Maasai Mara were already filled to capacity with domestic tourists who were there to witness the spectacular Wildebeast migration.

Kipchoge and Balala also witnessed the event, which is the seventh wonder of the world. Every year, Wildebeast cross the Mara River from Serengeti in Tanzania into Kenya.

“There are challenges definitely in the hotel industry but we have all accepted that we have to balance between lives and livelihoods,” Balala said.

