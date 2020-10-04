Uhuru Men Want Him To Urgently Convene NEC Meeting To Eject Ruto After France Tour

Jubilee leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta wants him to urgently convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to strip Deputy President William Ruto of his Deputy Party leader role following a recommendation by the National Management Committee (NMC).

The President is expected back in the country today after an official tour in France.

Top on the agenda, the Uhuru men want the President to restore order in the ruling party after the recent drama that saw Ruto accused of attempting a power grab on Thursday when the Head of State was away.

On Friday party Secretary General Raphael Tuju accused the DP of disrespecting the President after he chaired a meeting attended by at least 30 lawmakers allied to his Tanga Tanga camp at the Jubilee Headquarters, in Pangani.

“The NEC can be convened anytime, it remains the prerogative of the President who chairs it to summon us. Usually, the boss can give a 24-hour notice to allow those out of town to travel over,” Tuju told Sunday Nation yesterday.

Already the DP has been declared a persona non grata at the party headquarters over what Tuju and like-minded leaders term as defiance to the Head of State directive to shelve early campaigns and the move to open parallel offices dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

“We would like to be absolutely clear, that we serve one President at a time. The DP, a self-declared 2022 presidential candidate, will not be allowed to use the party headquarters as a centre of operationalisation of his campaigns and for intimidation,” Tuju said on Friday.

“…NMC has recommended to the NEC that the DP ceases to be Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili offices that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that this development of Jubilee Audi is discussed at the NEC.”

Ruto was also called out for boycotting Monday’s COVID- 19 conference where his seat remained conspicuously empty throughout the event where he was included in the program to make remarks and according to State Protocol, then invite the President to address the conference.

Ruto’s allies led by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru) have, however, defended the second in command saying Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe are engaging in divisive politics and the DP can not be removed from office.

