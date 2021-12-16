Uhuru to Flag Off Sh600 Nairobi-Kisumu Train On Friday

Travelers heading to the western region are set to enjoy affordable trips this Christmas season after the Kenya Railways Corporation launched its services for the Nairobi-Kisumu route. The service which has been on a two-decade hiatus will cost as little as Sh600 for customers.

First-class passengers will part with Sh2,000 for the trip inclusive of luxurious services such as refreshments, WiFi, charging ports, and spacious closets for their luggage. Economy class passengers will be charged Sh600 for the 11-hour trip, while those heading to Nakuru will part with Sh300.

Passengers accustomed to paying high fares during the Christmas period can now breathe a sigh of relief as the train is scheduled to run between December 17 and 24 and January 1.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to flag off the first train at 6.00 am this Friday, and arrive in Nakuru five hours later at 11.35 am before arriving at its destination in Kisumu at 5.45 pm. Trips from Kisumu to Nairobi will commence on Sunday 19th.

The Kenya Railways Corporation is expected to release a detailed train schedule early next year. Billions of shillings have been spent in refurbishing the old rail network in a bid to boost passenger travel and cargo transportation. Following the completion of the refurbishment of the Kisumu Railway line, the company is now working on the Malaba track with plans to link the old railway track to SGR.

