Uhuru To Crack Whip On Errant Jubilee Party Members – Murathe

Jubilee party national vice-chairman David Murathe has warned rebellious party members about an impending crack of the whip by party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Sunday, Murathe said the errant members will soon receive show-cause letters while other cases will end with expulsion.

“The disrespectful and disloyal members will receive show cause letters this week. Some cases will end up in expulsion. Their actions go contrary to Article 13 of the JP constitution,” said Murathe.

“This will extend to members advancing ideologies of other political outfits not affiliated to JP. We will not hesitate to expel them from the party.”

He also urged Deputy President William Ruto to pick a side and rein in his Tanga Tanga brigade which he said has been insulting the president.

“He must rein in his troops or ship out. They are busy insulting the first family in the presence of the DP,” he added.

He was referring to a recent homecoming event of Msambweni MP Feisal Bader where aggrieved party members went in on the head of state and his family.

Murathe also said that the president was upset with remarks made by Kandara MP Alice Wahome who accused him of plotting to retain power after his term lapses in 2022.

Also in trouble with the party is nominated senator Isaac Mwaura who formally joined the Tanga Tanga faction.

According to Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Mwaura should be de-whipped to serve as an example for other errant members.

“The party leader and the SG should act on these errant MPs. The five senators’ disciplinary action was kept in abeyance but Mwaura’s should be used as an example. By now he should have received a show-cause letter and directed to appear before the disciplinary committee,” said Kega.

The DP is associated with a recently launched party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) whose party symbol is a wheelbarrow.

A large number of Jubilee members have been actively participating in the UDA politics. Word has it that former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama will be leading the party.

