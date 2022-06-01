Uhuru Throws Weight Behind Martha Karua As Deputy President

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his Madaraka Day speech endorsed Martha Karua, the leader of the Narc Kenya party, as Kenya’s future deputy president.

The president, speaking to Kenyans at Uhuru Gardens, said he is proud of the increase of women in leadership positions.

“I’m proud to be part of this push and Kenyans have the opportunity to elect the first female deputy president. If it is the wish of Kenyans, come August 9 2022 we will have the first female Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” said the outgoing president.

“I have had the pleasure of working with 11 women in my cabinet at different times and in different capacities; all of them have placed our county at a good place globally.”

Ms Karua is a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance, which is led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

His support for Karua comes just minutes after Deputy President William Ruto was denied the opportunity to address Kenyans for the first time since President Kenyatta took office in 2013.

The DP who will run on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, will be deputized by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

In his speech, the president also expressed his pride in the accomplishments of his administration, which has been in office for two terms.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you. We have worked well together. It has been a pleasure and honour to have you with us. And I am confident that we have a firm foundation for those who will come after us to continue to build a bigger, brighter and prosperous Kenya from where we have left off,” Uhuru said.

The head of state who also doubles as the patron in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has fronted Mr Odinga as the best man to succeed him.

