Uhuru Tells Cops To Stop Misusing Guns Amid Surge in Crime

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed concerns over the rising cases of criminal acts involving police officers in the country.

Speaking during a General Service Unit (GSU) passing out parade at Embakasi training college on Wednesday, the Head of State warned police officers against misusing firearms.

He encouraged the officers to talk about their family problems instead of resorting to violence.

“Mambo ni mengi lakini hakuna shida haiwezi kutatuliwa watu wakiongea,” he said.

President Kenyatta said the government is ready to help officers deal with mental and other problems that may affect their service delivery.

“Kama kitu kinakusumbua unawezaongelesha wenzako. Mashida ni mingi,” he added.

“Your gun is for protection not to take lives…this problem is there and we want to deal with it. But I am pleading with you, if you have a problem at home or at work, look for someone to talk to…we are ready to help. There is no shame in speaking out.”

The President spoke a day after an officer attached to Kabete Police station killed six civilians before turning the gun on himself.

Constable Benson Imbatu is said to have taken home with him an AK47 rifle and later picked a quarrel with his girlfriend of three months, Carol Imbatu.

According to the police, the officer shot and killed his wife, neighbours and boda boda riders who were at the scene of the crime.

The victims had rushed to the Heights Apartment following gunshots and a fire emanating from the same apartment.

“He went on a shooting spree pursuing his targets far away from the house,” said Jane Wanjiru, a neighbour of the deceased.

Similar cases involving uniformed officers have been witnessed in various parts of the country recently even as the National Police Service maintains that the government has put in place mechanisms to address mental cases in the service.

