Uhuru Suspends All Political Gatherings And Rallies Over Covid-19 Fears

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the suspension of all political gatherings and rallies for a period of 60 days effective immediately citing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a state of the nation address on Wednesday from State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said anyone wishing to hold such meetings should do so in town halls and must observe all Covid-19 protocols including limiting the attendees to one-third of the sitting capacity and the wearing of face masks.

Over the recent past, politicians have been on the spot for holding political gatherings and rallies in total disregard of Covid-19 protocols.

The President called on the leaders to adhere to the measures or face the full force of the law. He directed the Ministry of Interior to constitute a special unit to enforce all Covid-19 protocols.

“…Hata sisi kama viongozi tumeanguka mtihani. Kufanya mikutano, kuleta wakenya pamoja bila barakoa…na tutachukua hatua kwa yeyote atakayekosa kufuata maagizo, awe nani au nani (We leaders have failed to lead by example. We attend rallies without face masks. The government shall not hesitate to take action against anyone found flouting the guidelines), ” he said.

The President further directed all Cabinet Secretaries (CSs), Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to scale down in-person engagements and embrace virtual engagements.

“We as leaders have no option to give our all; we must show our people the way. Rise to the occasion and help navigate through this pandemic, ” he said.

The President indicated that the current Covid-19 situation is worrying and individual responsibility is key going forward.

In the new measures announced by the President, government officers aged 58 and above years have been allowed to work from home with exception of those working in critical departments.

President Kenyatta said all basic education classes will resume in-person learning in January 2021. Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four Candidates who reopened schools on October 12, 2020 will continue attending classes.

