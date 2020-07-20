Uhuru Convenes Special Sitting With Governors Over Worrying Covid-19 Situation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a special sitting between the national and county governments’ leadership on Friday, July 24, to deliberate on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In a press statement on Monday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the 5th Extraodinary Session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Since the Head of State eased restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus on July 6, the ministry of health has continued to report a high number of cases.

So far, a total of 44 out of 47 counties have recorded at least one case. Tana River became the latest county to record a Covid-19 case on Saturday.

The session, the spokesperson said shall be a status conference that shall assess the counties’ state of preparedness in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit is also set to review the efficacy of containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of the Covid-19 restrictions including the lifting of movement restrictions and reopening of places of worship.

“The session will consider the evolution of the disease and the medical models on how Covid-19 may propagate within our country over the months of August and September,” the statement reads in part.

President Kenyatta had in June directed counties to set up at least 300-bed isolation units to help in the fight against the respiratory disease.

Some counties have achieved and surpassed the target and some are still lagging behind.

The Council of Governors on Thursday threatened to seek lockdown of counties if the coronavirus situation gets dire.

CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said the numbers being witnessed since the President announced phased reopening of the economy are alarming.

“County Govts are on high alert to stem the inter-county spread of #COVID19. IF the situation gets dire, individual County Govts will have no choice but in consultation with the President, seek to lock down the affected County to contain the spread & protect lives, ” said the Kakamega Governor.

So far, the country has confirmed 13,353 cases, 234 deaths and 5,122 recoveries.

