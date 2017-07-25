Uhuru Intentionally Skips Presidential Debate And Here’s Why

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is will not engage the people of Kenya through the media, but directly, hence his snubbing Monday’s Presidential debate.

He will be making 400 stops in 30 counties before the General elections.

Speaking in Mukurwe-ini, his first of the many stops, he said: “I am here to talk to you, not through the media but directly, because I want you to understand the foundation we have laid in the last four years.”

The Head of State said that he missed the debate because he had nothing to debate with NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

”I decided that he will debate alone because I have nothing to debate with him. I will not waste my time there. I deliberately skipped the debate because there is nothing to debate with him.”

Raila did however steal the show on Monday for 90 minutes where he explained his party’s agenda.

The President will in the next twelve days be in Nyeri, Murang’a, Marsabit, Samburu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nairobi, Bomet, Kericho, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Garissa, Migori and Uasin Gishu.

