President Uhuru Sends CSs, PSs on 11 Days Leave

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent all Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries on leave.

The head of state granted the government officials 11 days leave.

The next cabinet meeting will as a result he held on September 3.

Speculations are rife that the president could reshuffle his cabinet as has been the case in both houses of parliament.

According to a local daily, Uhuru told the officials that he would put on hold changes to the cabinet as long as they delivered on their mandate.

It was reported that some of the officials were panicking over reports of a unity government. The president is said to have asked ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Chama cha Mashinani’s Isaac Rutto, and Kanu’s Gideon Moi for nominees who would be considered for posts.

“The appointments at the parastatals were to be done last Friday but the consultations took longer. They will be done this week,” a senior state officer told the Star last month.

Then, state house house spokesperson Kanze Dena said that CASs, PSs, and CSs will be appraised based on their performance.

“As a measure of accountability, the President announced that completion rate of projects and programmes will be adopted as a key performance indicator for all CSs, CASs and PSs.

During the last impromptu cabinet reshuffle in January, Uhuru dropped dropped Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

Rotich who is facing a corruption case was replaced by Ukur Yattani.

