President Uhuru Tells How He Scolded Son For Sneaking Out, Putting Grandmother’s Life In Danger

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed how one of his son’s broke curfew rules to visit his girlfriend.

Speaking to Daily Nation, the head of state said that he scolded his son who put his over 80 year old grandmother at risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19.

According to Kenyatta, his wife, Margaret Kenyatta, his son and his mother, Mama Ngina, are stuck in the coastal city of Mombasa following the cessation of movement order.

“I have a young son, who is not small, but a young man who happened to be travelling to Mombasa with his mother when all this was happening and were caught out in Mombasa, they are still there.

“So he decided to go out one day and I asked him, you have gone out, you had your fun and enjoyed yourself, and now you have come back and you are with your grandmother.

“Your grandmother is 80 plus. If anything happens to her because of what you have done, how will you live with yourself because of one day of going to see your girlfriend or what?” the president told his son.

He also noted that the fight against coronavirus should personalized and the set MOH guidelines followed strictly.

“As we come closer to reopening our economy, there shall be a factor of personal responsibility because we have seen a second wave of this disease. Germany is a perfect example,” he continued.

Kenyatta has hinted at reopening the economy, noting that “we cannot be on lockdown forever”.

While Kenyans prepare to go back to normal, MOH officials have warned that infections will peak in the months of August and September.

On Wednesday, however, Kenya recorded 123 newly detected infections, the highest number since the first case was reported on March 13.

The country’s toll as of yesterday stood at 1,471 with 55 deaths and 408 recoveries.

