Uhuru: Kilifi DG Saburi Should Be Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi should be jailed for at least 10 years for flouting a self-quarantine directive, President Uhuru Kenyatta opined on Tuesday morning.

In an interview with local Kikuyu radio stations (Inooro, Coro and Kameme), the Head of State said he is the one who called for Saburi’s arrest on Friday.

“I am the one who said that the Kilifi Deputy Governor should be arrested… I am praying that he gets 10 years,” said President Kenyatta.

Saburi, who was placed under mandatory quarantine, had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by Coronavirus, on March 7.

The DG attended a staff and Cabinet meeting without putting himself under 14 days quarantine. He also interacted with Kilifi residents in several functions.

He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Rabai MP William Kamoti tested positive for the deadly virus after coming into contact with the deputy governor.

“How can a leader fly from Germany and start infecting people in Nairobi and Kilifi?” the President wondered.

Saburi was apprehended on Friday shortly after being discharged from Coast General Hospital after recovering.

He was arraigned at Mombasa Law Courts on Monday after spending the weekend at Port Police Station.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti directed that he be detained at the same police station for three more days awaiting his bail ruling on Thursday, April 9.

The prosecution had asked the court to detain the DG at Manyani Prison in Taita Taveta County for 14 days to allow police complete investigations.

