Uhuru-Ruto Rivalry Heightened At Funeral In Murang’a As Family Mourns 5

A funeral in Murang’a county, Nyakahuru village turned chaotic and highlighted the peek of the rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

According to Star, the family had lost five family members in a car crash accident thus politicians took the time to condole and stand with the family. John Kamau lost his child, his sister, his brother, his brother’s wife and child.

President Uhuru reportedly sent Kangema MP Muturi Kigano to condole with the family and donated Sh1 million.

DP Ruto also donated Sh300,000 through Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and ideally pledged to come to the family’s aid later on.

In the speech by Kangema MP Kigano, he alluded that the President had already handled the burial preparations and thus did not need help hence taking a jibe at the DP and the associates he had sent.

Kigano further cited an incident in which Ndindi and a host of Kieleweke MPs led by Maina Kamanda clashed at Gitui Catholic church in Kiharu last year, resulting in Ndindi’s arrest.

In his rebuttal, Nyoro stated that the accident touched him personally and thus he came on his behalf as well as that of the Deputy President.

“Such a thing has never been seen before in Murang’a. Such things do not have boundaries. Anyone can visit the family to support and comfort them,” he said.

Wahome consequently said, “You cannot start giving restrictions to people who want to help. We also understand that this is not a place to play politics. We are hustlers and this is a hustler home that needs support.”

According to witnesses who attended the burial, there was a tense moment following the exchange of words by the leaders.

