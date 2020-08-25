Uhuru, Ruto Mourn Death Of Duale’s Mother

Former majority leader in the National Assembly and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale is mourning the death of his mother, Hawa Kosar Shurie.

Mama Hawa passed away on Tuesday evening but the cause of death is still unknown.

President Uhuru Kenyatta via the State House social media pages mourned the departed as a “humble, hardworking and devoted woman of God.”

“His Excellency the President has condoled with the family of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale following the passing away of his mother Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie. The President mourned Mama Hawa as a humble, hardworking and devoted woman of God whose wise counsel shall be dearly missed,” State House tweeted.

Deputy president William Ruto remembered mama Hawa as a religious woman who raised upright children.

“We will remember her as a counselor and peace advocate who uplifted the less fortunate in the society. Ina Lilahi wa Inna Ileyhi Rajiun. May Allah grant her Janatul firdows. May He also give sabr and iimaan to the bereaved family and friends at this difficult time,” the DP wrote.

Also sending a message of condolence was ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He said, “My condolences go out to Garissa Township MP @HonAdenDuale, my political son and his wider family on the passing on of their mother Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie. Poleni sana. May the Lord grant them comfort at this difficult moment and may Mama Hawa Rest in Eternal Peace.”

