Uhuru Responds to Pandora Papers Report Following 11 Offshore Accounts Links

President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed the Pandora papers report.

In a statement, the president said the audit “will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can not explain their assets or wealth.”

“Reports will go a long way in enhancing financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe. The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness,” said the head of state.

Uhuru who is on a state visit to the Americas added that he will give a comprehensive response upon his return.

The Pandora papers report has been the topic of discussion since Sunday after it was revealed that the first family has billions stashed in offshore accounts.

According to a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Uhuru and six of his family members have links to 11 firms – one of which holds assets of US$30 million (Sh3.31 billion).

Records from the Panamanian law firm Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal) – indicate that the first family “owned at least seven such entities, two registered anonymously in Panama and five in the British Virgin Islands.”

“One BVI company owned a home in central London, according to the records, and two other companies held investment portfolios worth tens of millions of dollars,” ICIJ said.

ICIJ did, however, say that the Kenyatta family amassed the wealth before Uhuru became the president.

The report documented offshore activities by the King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files and led a team of more than 600 journalists from 150 news outlets that spent two years sifting through them, tracking down hard-to-find sources and digging into court records and other public documents from dozens of countries,” ICIJ said.

