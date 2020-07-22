President Uhuru Reschedules Special Meeting With Governors On COVID-19 Situation To Monday Next Week

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rescheduled the 5th Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit from Friday, July 24 to Monday, July 27.

The summit is in order to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In an announcement on Wednesday, State House noted that the Council of Governors (CoG) requested for the meeting to be moved.

Since the Head of State eased restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus on July 6, the ministry of health has continued to report a high number of cases.

So far, a total of 44 out of 47 counties have recorded at least one case. Tana River became the latest county to record a Covid-19 case on Saturday.

The summit is also set to review the efficacy of containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of the Covid-19 restrictions including the lifting of movement restrictions and reopening of places of worship.

President Kenyatta had in June directed counties to set up at least 300-bed isolation units to help in the fight against the respiratory disease.

Some counties have achieved and surpassed the target and some are still lagging behind.

The Council of Governors on Thursday threatened to seek lockdown of counties if the coronavirus situation gets dire.

CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said the numbers being witnessed since the President announced phased reopening of the economy are alarming.

So far, the country has confirmed 14,168 cases, 250 deaths and 6,258 recoveries.

