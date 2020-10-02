Uhuru Remains Non-Committal On Supporting DP Ruto For Presidency

President Uhuru Kenyatta remained non-committal about supporting his deputy, William Ruto, in the run-up to the 2022 general elections.

Speaking to France 24’s Marc Perelman on Thursday, the head of state who is on a state visit to France said he is committed to foster peace and fulfilling the Big Four Agenda before his tenure lapses in two years.

“I have always maintained that we have an agenda as a government that we want to complete. We are two years from an election, and this is not the time to start campaigning,” he said.

Uhuru also maintained that he has not sidelined Ruto especially after coming together with opposition leader Raila Odinga for the “Handshake”.

“It is for that reason that I reached out to the opposition. Of course there are some who feel that this reaching out is meant to sideline to Dr Ruto. There is nothing more to the contrary,” he said.

His priority, he said, is the handshake process that will bolster unity among Kenyans.

“So, anybody therefore who is going against that… I don’t say he (Dr Ruto) is going against this… but my prayer is that especially those in my political party would work with me to help me achieve this for Kenya, and our people. I am hopeful that we shall work together towards this, even with my deputy,” he said.

“My commitment is to this handshake process… Peace, stability, prosperity for the Kenyan people. That is my priority. Once we are over that, and start talking about elective position, you can ask me that question of supporting Dr Ruto.”

The head of state also denied that he is seeking a leadership position through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as has been claimed by his allies namely; Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe and COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli.

“I would rather come and enjoy a holiday in France every summer than seek any other political position after my term ends,” he said.

On Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to dissolve Parliament over the two-thirds gender rule, Uhuru declined to comment on the matter which is currently in court.

He said, “…that it was regrettable that the gender stalemate has reached this level, arguing that in a democratic space, achieving it will still remain a tall-order.”

