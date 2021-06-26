Uhuru, Raila Mourn Late Ole Ntimama’s Wife who Passed Away At Nairobi Hospital

Dorcas Ntimama, the wife of late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama passed on at the Nairobi Hospital yesterday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commemorated Mama Dorcas as a matriarch and gracious woman who worked tirelessly for the well-being of society.

For instance, the Head of State accredited strong bonds of friends and harmony in the Maa community to Mama Dorcas.

“It is heartbreaking that we’ve lost Mama Dorcas. As a nation, we are grateful for her many years of service to Kenya especially in Narok where, with her late husband the Hon Ole Ntimama, they offered leadership and service to the community for many years,” the statement reads in part.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama who passed on last night at a Nairobi hospital. Mama Dorcas was wife to the late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama. Read more: https://t.co/2tY28k0VyZ pic.twitter.com/iMWYtD5pl8 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 26, 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also remembered Mama Dorcas as a matriarch and bedrock for her late husband’s politics who promoted the girl child education in the Maa community.

“I have learnt with pain the passing of Mama Dorcas Ntimama, widow to late Ole Ntimama. She was a bedrock of her husband’s politics, matriarch to the Maa. Dorcas championed Maa culture and promoted the education of girls. I experienced your generosity, friendship and kindness. RIP Mama,” Raila said.

Dorcas championed Maa culture and promoted education of girls. I experienced your generosity, friendship and kindness. RIP Mama. pic.twitter.com/gNLFAQBxvi — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 26, 2021

