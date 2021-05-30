Uhuru, Ruto and Raila Lead Kenyans In Mourning Kalembe Ndile

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kibwezi MP Richard Kalembe Ndile who passed away Saturday night.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Kalembe, 57, as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hardwork.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart,” the President said.

The Head of State recalled his interactions with the witty politician over the years saying, the late Kalembe excelled as a fighter for human rights especially the right to access land.

“With the death of Mheshimiwa Kalembe, our country has lost an astute figher for human rights. We all remember how passionately he fought for the plight of squatters in the country,” the President eulogised the former MP.

Deputy President termed Kalembe as a master of equal justice who set an incredible example of service to all

“Mheshimiwa Kalembe Ndile devoted his life to serving the people of Kibwezi. He was a master of equal justice who set an incredible example of service to all. He will best be remembered for his modesty, insights, independent voice and fighting for the rights of the underprivileged,” tweeted Ruto.

On his side, ODM leader Raila Odinga termed Mr Ndile as “a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills”.

“With great shock, I have learnt of the passing of former MP Hon Kalembe Ndile. The people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged,” said Mr Odinga.

Ndile died on Saturday night aged 57 with his nephew Nzioki Kimilu revealing that he died from complications resulting from pancreatic cancer.

