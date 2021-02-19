Uhuru Promises Return Of Kazi Mtaani

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given an indication that the Kazi Mtaani Program scheduled to end on March 4 won’t be scrapped.

Speaking in Kayole on Friday after launching Soweto Hospital commissioned by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), the Head of State said he had been approached by youth from Kiambu and Nairobi counties on the possibility of the program being extended.

“When I was in Uthiru and Kiamaiko, and here, the youth have said they want Kazi Mtaani back, do you agree with them? Let’s see what we will do to have the program back, ” the President said.

The national hygiene program which is under the State Department of Housing and Urban Development was extended in late January for one month.

Cohort “A”, as announced in a notice shared on social media, was expected to resume work on February 3.

The Kazi Mtaani program was launched last year to provide social protection for casual labourers impacted by COVID-19.

The government set aside Sh10 billion to implement the programme with each youth across the country earning an average Sh600 daily wage in major urban centres.

In its first phase, the program absorbed at least 31,689 Kenyans in eight counties, Housing PS Charles Hinga confirmed.

The second phase which was launched in July 2020 was expected to absorb some 270,000 youths.

On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), President Kenyatta said the 2018 political truce with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga better known as “handshake” had brought much-needed peace and stability in the country.

“Are Kenyans living in peace together? Are they eating together like brothers? I ask then, did I do anything wrong when I shook my brother’s hand?” Uhuru posed.

“…Were it not for the Handshake, [Embakasi East MP] Babu Owino would have organised his group to stone my motorcade today.”

Rallying residents to back BBI, the President cautioned politicians against dividing Kenyans as the 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

