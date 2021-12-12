Uhuru Promises Kenyans Cheaper Electricity Before Christmas

Recent changes effected at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) have begun to bear fruits after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised reduced bills by up to 30 per cent.

Speaking during the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Sunday, the Head of State said the cost of electricity will reduce by at least 15 per cent before Christmas.

He said the reduction of the cost of electricity pledged by his administration will be implemented in two tranches of 15 per cent each.

The first 15 per cent, which will be achieved through initial actions focusing on system and commercial losses, will be reflected in the December bills.

Read: Gov’t Forms Team To Vet All Kenya Power Employees In Clean Up Exercise

The other 15 per cent cost reduction will be reflected in the first quarter of 2022.

“In realizing the second tranche of the reduction in power bills, I note that the Ministry of Energy has initiated engagements with Independent Power Producers aimed at renegotiation of power purchase agreements; so as to give better value for money for consumers,” the President said.

“I urge the power producers to demonstrate goodwill as we seek to make our energy sector a greater catalyst of our national development.”

Read Also: Kenya Power Sacks 59 Employees In The Supply Chain Division

The President had in September this year directed Kenya Power to review all power purchase deals with independent producers within four months as part of efforts to reduce power costs.

He issued the directive after recommendations by a task force appointed in March.

The task force was formed to address the cost of electricity, as well as streamline and strengthen the business, and the sector.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...