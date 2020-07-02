President Uhuru Presents Nzoia Sugar FC With Team Bus, Kshs2 Million (Photos)

President Uhuru Kenyatta presented Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar FC with a new team bus on Wednesday.

The 52-seater capacity bus was handed to Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Joash Wamang’oli and will be used by the team for sporting exploits.

Mr Kenyatta, who was accompanied by a host of Western Kenya leaders led by Kakamega County Governor Wycliff Oparanya, also gifted the team Kshs 2 million.

We are coming home with our bus. Special thanks to His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Devolution CS Hon. Eugene Wamalwa for gifting Nzoia Sugar FC with a bus. pic.twitter.com/O8OTVq2PCL — NZOIASUGARFC (@nzoiasugarfc2) July 1, 2020

The club’s chairman Evans Kadenge pladged better performance next season.

Before the cancellation of the 2019-20 season over Coronavirus, Nzoia were 13th on the log with 22 points.

