Uhuru Commends Kenya’s “Patient Zero” Brenda For Rushing To KNH After Developing Covid-19 Symptoms

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday praised “patient zero” for her bravery.

In a virtual meeting between himself, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and two COVID-19 patients identified as Brenda and Brian, the head of state said they were living proof that the disease can be dealt with.

“We are celebrating your bravery..you were able to limit your contacts and identify them and trace them…and there is no single death..you are a very wonderful and brave girl..” the president said.

He praised Brenda for going to the hospital and limiting the number of contacts.

Uhuru also noted that she was resourceful in the contact tracing exercise.

“You are special because upon your arrival and you feeling that you, were not well, without being pushed you took it upon yourself realising that you had the risk to harm others and take yourself to KNH,” Uhuru added.

He also asked Kenyans to follow in their footsteps and report cases of coronavirus.

“Let us follow Brenda’s example and Brian we can contain this disease. For all of us who are out there, who have these symptoms..let us behave like these people and report symptoms.. Let’s stay away..let us bring ourselves forward and be treated because it is treatable, there is no stigma,” he continued.

Kenya has so far confirmed 59 cases of coronavirus, with the numbers expected to go up in the coming weeks.

For instance, Health director at the ministry of health Dr Patrick Amoth noted that by the end of April, the number of cases could hit 10,000.

On Tuesday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi urged Kenyans to continue practicing respiratory and social distancing so as to combat the spread of the virus which has so far killed 42,525 people, globally.

Kenya reported its first fatality last week.

Engineer Maurice Khisa died at the Aga Khan Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu