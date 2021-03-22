in EAST AFRICA, NEWS

Uhuru Praised For Pausing Mid-speech during Magufuli’s Funeral Service To Allow Muslim Prayer Call

President Uhuru Kenyatta in Dodoma [Photo/Courtesy]
President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has been hailed for pausing his speech during the late John Pombe Magufuli’s memorial service at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania, in respect of the Muslim community’s call for prayers known as Adhan.

The President was delivering his speech minutes before 1pm Monday when Adhan was called in a nearby Mosque.

Uhuru, who doubles as the Chairman for the East African Community (EAC), paused his speech for about two minutes until the call for prayers was over.

As he resumed the speech the crowd applauded in recognition of his respectful gesture.

He eulogized the late Magufuli, who died on Wednesday, as a close friend and visionary leader who helped transform the East African nation economically.

President Kenyatta said Magufuli showed Africa it could do without foreign aid from donors in developed countries.

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta in Tanzania to Pay Last Respects to late Magufuli [Video]

Other heads of state present include Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo.

Read Also: Kenya To Observe 7 Days Of Mourning In Honour Of Magufuli

Members of the public as well as dignitaries attending the function will have an opportunity to view the body of Magufuli.

The deceased, who according to Tanzanian authorities succumbed to heart complications, will be interred on Friday.

John Pombe MagufuliUhuru Kenyatta

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

