Uhuru Praised For Pausing Mid-speech during Magufuli’s Funeral Service To Allow Muslim Prayer Call

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has been hailed for pausing his speech during the late John Pombe Magufuli’s memorial service at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania, in respect of the Muslim community’s call for prayers known as Adhan.

The President was delivering his speech minutes before 1pm Monday when Adhan was called in a nearby Mosque.

Uhuru, who doubles as the Chairman for the East African Community (EAC), paused his speech for about two minutes until the call for prayers was over.

As he resumed the speech the crowd applauded in recognition of his respectful gesture.

President Uhuru Kenyatta goes momentarily silent in respect of Adhan, the Muslim call to prayer. #RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/ke5SVJaYMg — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 22, 2021

He eulogized the late Magufuli, who died on Wednesday, as a close friend and visionary leader who helped transform the East African nation economically.

President Kenyatta said Magufuli showed Africa it could do without foreign aid from donors in developed countries.

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta in Tanzania to Pay Last Respects to late Magufuli [Video]

Respect to my president Uhuru Kenyatta. Pausing his speech to let the Islamic call to prayers to finish. That’s beautiful to see. The adhan is powerful. Hats off sir. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) March 22, 2021

Masha Allah, much respect for our President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta who has kept silent as the adhan goes off during the live transmission of the farewell ceremony for Hayati President John Magufuli in Dodoma. High regard and understanding a culture – Barikiwa. @StateHouseKenya — Fatuma Hirsi, CBS, FPRSK (@fhersy) March 22, 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta pauses speech for Adhan in Tanzania, Respect — abuller ahmed (@abullerahmed) March 22, 2021

Respect to Uhuru Kenyatta for pausing his speech for the dhuhr adhan in Dodoma .RIPMagufuli @ahmednasirlaw @WMutunga — Fawzi Said (@bamajid) March 22, 2021

At the National burial ceremony of the late Dr John pombe Joseph Magufuli, while speeches were going on the Islamic call of prayer (Adhan) was called from a mosque at the background. The speeches had to Pause as a respect to the call to prayer. I have liked it and i pray we adopt — Kassim M Farrah (@FarrahKassim) March 22, 2021

Other heads of state present include Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo.

Read Also: Kenya To Observe 7 Days Of Mourning In Honour Of Magufuli

Members of the public as well as dignitaries attending the function will have an opportunity to view the body of Magufuli.

The deceased, who according to Tanzanian authorities succumbed to heart complications, will be interred on Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu