Uhuru Orders Reopening Of Places Of Worship But Under Strict Measures

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered reopening of places of worship after months of closure.

In a state of the nation address from Harambee House on Monday, the President noted that the congregational activities shall be limited to 100 people at a time.

The worship services, the head of state said, shall be limited to 1 hour.

Uhuru, however, pointed out that Sunday school and Madrasa lessons remain suspended.

The president stated that persons under the age of 13 and those over the age of 58 shall not be allowed to attend the physical worship services.

The directive also applies to persons with underlying medical conditions.

Physical worship services were suspended in March as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Some churches in the country resorted to online services to continue nourishing their congregants spiritually.

More Follows

