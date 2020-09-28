Uhuru Orders Reopening Of Bars Under Strict Guidelines

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that bars and restaurants will be reopened from tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Speaking National COVID-19 Conference held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) the Head of State further directed that operation times for the bars will be until 10PM. Alcohol will thus be sold on the premises effective tomorrow.

In the last state of the Nation address, Uhuru had restricted the operations in bars to take away services only.

Bars have remained closed for almost four months now so as to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Read: Bars To Remain Closed For Another 30 Days – Uhuru

In June, Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association said that they had incurred losses of up to Sh1 billion in the last three months.

Their chairman, Simon Mwangi said that the situation was dire as bar owners feared being pushed out of business.

“The situation is of grave concern and we are urging the government to reopen bars whose owners have been reduced to paupers. Ultimately, in an appeal last week, DJs called on President Uhuru to reopen entertainment joints stating that landlords had sent auctioneers as they are unable to pay their bills. Read Also: Landlords Have Sent Auctioneers – DJs Appeal To Uhuru To Reopen Pubs “Dear Mr. President, My president, your excellency Sir, On 29th of this month will be my Birthday. I beg of you to open up clubs and eateries. DJs, Waitresses, Waiters, Cleaners, Bouncers, and Club Directors and others in this entertainment industry have truly suffered. I’ve not been able to fend for myself or my family and honestly speaking, the house agents have now sent auctioneers to me and I believe many others are in the same (predicament) I’m praying from the bottom of my heart that you consider my humble request. I promise to do a one-hour online mix of soul music dedicated to you. Thanking you in advance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu