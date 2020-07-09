President Uhuru Orders Registration Of All Pregnant School Girls For Free Natal Care

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed chiefs to register all pregnant school girls across the country so that they can be able to access pre and post-natal care.

According to Nation, this was confirmed by Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia adding that the Head of State directed the National Crime Research Centre to come up with a report regarding the high cases of child abuse in the country.

“All the chiefs and their assistants have been directed to register all the pregnant schoolgirls and ensure they do not fail to access maternal healthcare,” Kinuthia said.

The President has raised concerns over the stigma and cost that come about with teen pregnancies hence made the directive to avert crises that are related to birth complications.

Consequently, the directive indicates that the identities of all those responsible for teen pregnancies be revealed.

"We are putting our act together as a government and we will seal all these loopholes…We will hit back hard and furiously. But at the same time, the society, starting at the nuclear family, must also play its role in battling this menace," Kinuthia added.Read Also: President Uhuru Blames Chiefs For Rise In Teenage Pregnancies, Warns Perpetrators On July 6, Uhuru expressed concerns over the worrying trends of increased Gender-Based Violence cases and teenage pregnancies in the country. Speaking during the State of the Nation address, he directed the National Crime Research Centre to probe such related cases and prepare an advisory within 30 days as well as initiate an immediate prosecution of all violators. "Exercise civil responsibility and bring these unfortunate incidences to an end. If the family ins under attack, the state is under attack. If the family is weak, the nation is weak," he said.