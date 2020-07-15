President Uhuru Orders Procurement Of 500 Locally Made Hospital Beds From Jua Kali Artisans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the State to procure 500 locally manufactured beds from two youthful Jua Kali innovators.

According to the Head of State, the beds which are innovations by 26-year-old Mungai Gathogo and Joseph Muhinja, 35 will be essential in relieving public hospitals from the pressures of COVID-19 admissions.

He thus dispatched the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Secretary Andrew Wakahiu and Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga to Githunguri to assess the beds and convey the government’s decision.

This comes days after the artisans went viral with their hard work captured on social media trying to make ends meet amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the economy. Netizens had called on the government to support the artisan and his colleagues by placing orders for various public hospitals that lack enough hospital beds.

With Covid-19 cases rising by the day and imported hospital beds proving expensive, the local artisans were determined to avert the crisis by making the beds locally.

One such businessman whose work has gone viral was Meshack Otieno based in Juja, Kiambu County.

Meshack Otieno, a Juja based welder, is making these hospital beds you can buy from him. His number is +254 712 822793. Email: meshakaotis@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/BezuPZRNhd — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 11, 2020

Otieno disclosed to Kahawa Tungu that he first made such beds in 2018. He had been contracted by a hospital in Murang’a county to help them equip its wards.

He added that he saw an opportunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic to continue making the beds with the hopes of being contracted for more services. Unlike Otieno, Mungai is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate, who engages welders in Kiambu county to make the beds. Through an interview, the Pioneer International University graduate said that he saw an opportunity in locally made hospital beds and grabbed it. He usually gets materials and directs the welders on bed specifications according to client needs.