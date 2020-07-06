Uhuru Orders Probe On Increasing Gender-Based Violence Cases, Teenage Pregnancies Within 30 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed concerns over the worrying trends of increased Gender-Based Violence cases and teenage pregnancies in the country.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address at Harambee House today, the Head of state-directed the National Crime Research Centre to probe such related cases and prepare an advisory within 30 days as well as initiate an immediate prosecution of all violators.

“Exercise civil responsibility and bring these unfortunate incidences to an end. If the family ins under attack, the state is under attack. If the family is weak, the nation is weak,” he said.

Further, he directed the team to address three issues including the Gender-Based Violence, Girlchild Empowerment and violation of children’s rights.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, cases of domestic violence have surged with different counties reporting worrying trends.

Read Also: Alarm As Report Shows 4,000 School Girls Impregnated In Machakos In 4 Months

For instance, the tough economic conditions and loss of employment have contributed to the same, with netizens left frustrated and with nowhere to turn to.

Consequently, teenage pregnancies have been on the rise with a recent report indicating that at least 4000 school going girls have been found pregnant within the last four months in Machakos county.

Through a media address on June 17, 2020, Children’s department officer Salome Muthama linked the surge of teenage pregnancies to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted to the closure of schools.

Although the report was controversial with the Machakos County government refuting the numbers, it is with no doubt that the incidences exist and have to be addressed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu