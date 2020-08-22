FAKE Letter Claims Uhuru Ordered DCI, EACC To Expedite Probe Into Misuse Of COVID-19 Funds

A letter purporting to have been been signed by head of public service Joseph Kinyua addressed to DCI, EACC is fake.

The letter claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered for expedited investigations into claims of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

According to the falsified letter, the two state agencies were required to give the head of state daily updates on the probe.

The updates should have been copied to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“The Head of State is keen to see the facts on the matter established and appropriate action taken,” the letter read.

Further, the letter indicated that Uhuru wanted those found culpable brought to book.

“The president reiterates his stand that any person found culpable of any wrongdoing should be prosecuted within the full extent of the law, without fear or favour.

“In light of the above, you are hereby directed to furnish my office with daily updates on the progress of the investigation with copies to the ODPP,” it continues.

But according to State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, the Kinyua’s signature was falsified.

On Thursday, reports indicated that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Global Fund threatened to withdraw Ksh400 billion meant for Kenya, following graft allegations in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

According to reports, the two bodies expressed concerns with the government over the misappropriation of donor funds meant for Covid-19.

The Global Fund and USAID had earmarked the billions for the support HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria programs for the next three years.

A week ago, Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari was sent packing after the graft in the body was revealed.

Preliminary investigations showed that the agency bought medical equipment at double the market prices.

Mr Manjari failed to show up for senate grilling after he was allegedly admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

