President Uhuru Orders Construction of 10,000 Classrooms for CBC Success

Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will be a success, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Addressing the nation during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kirinyaga County, the head of state said there was a looming crisis as the first cohort prepares to transition to Junior High.

He directed Education, Interior and Treasury ministries to to come up with a framework for the construction of 10,000 classrooms.

“These structures are needed to provide the additional learning space for the 1 million new students set to join junior secondary,” said the president.

He asked the CS Ukur Yattani-led ministry to work with Parliament to allocate at least Sh8 billion to the construction works that will be undertaken by local contractors.

“The payments should be remitted directly to the contractors in the sub-counties. This initiative will tap into the skilled manpower of the counties empowering locals with enhanced opportunities,” added the president.

President Kenyatta urged parliament to allocate more money to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the construction of the classrooms.

“As a caring government and one that appreciates the solemn duty of the state to prepare every child for their destiny, we shall continue enriching the program to ensure our children sharpen their talent. We shall ensure that we adequately prepare the country for the next phase, the junior high school,” added the president.

In September, a petition was filed challenging further implementation of the curriculum.

The petitioner, lawyer Esther Awour Adero, argued that the implementation of the new curriculum was unlawful and should be halted to avoid hurting the children’s future.

Court papers also stated that the new curriculum imposed a financial burden on the parents/guardians through the procurement of courses books, learning material among other school items.

