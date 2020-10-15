Uhuru Nominates Ex-IEBC Commissioners, BBI Joint Secretary Kimani To Top Foreign Mission Jobs

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated three former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners as deputy foreign mission heads.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Margaret Mwachanya, Consolata Nkatha Bucha and Paul Kibiwott have been nominated to be deputy mission heads for Islamabad, Rome and Moscow respectively.

The three resigned from the electoral body in April 2018 claiming that under the Wafula Chebukati’s leadership the electoral agency’s boardroom had turned into “a venue for peddling money, misinformation and grounds for brewing mistrust.”

However, the High Court in Nairobi invalidated their resignation saying that they failed to follow the proper procedures when they stepped down.

They tendered their formal resignation letters in December 2018.

Read: CS Ukur Yattani’s Wife’s Appointment as the Chairperson for JKUAT Council Revoked

In the new appointments, the President also appointed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce joint secretary Martin Kimani to the position of Permanent Representative, United Nations, in New York.

The President nominated the following individuals as High Commissioners Amb. John Tipis (Canberra), Immaculate Wambua (Ottawa) and Amb Catherine Mwangi (Pretoria).

Those nominated for ambassadorial jobs are Amb. Jean Kamau (Addis Ababa), Linday Kiptiness (Bangkok), Amb Tom Amolo (Berlin), Lemarron Kaanto (Brasilia), Amb Daniel Wambura (Bujumbura) and Stella Munyi (Harare).

Others are Maj. Gen. Samuel Nandwa (Juba), Maj. Gen. Ngewa Mukala (Khartoum), Amb. Benson Ogutu (Moscow), Joshua Gatimu (Tehran), Amb. Tabu Irina (Tokyo) and Amb Jean Kimani (UN-Habitat).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu