Uhuru Nominates Anne Nderitu For Registrar Of Political Parties Position

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Anne Nderitu for the position of Registrar of Political Parties.

Ms Nderitu has been holding the position in an acting capacity since August 10, 2018.

Also nominated on Tuesday as assistant registrars are Ali Abullahi Surro, Florence Taabu and Makore Wilson Mohochi.

The four will be vetted by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

Ms Nderitu was among 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Registrar of Political Parties in June this year.

Others are Kennedy Mosoti, Murshid Abdalla, Nancy Oundo, Mary Kigen, Henry Rithaa, Edwin Ngetich, Edith King’ori, Sheila Atieno and Lukas Mwanza.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) had indicated that a total of 88 people applied for the position.

In an advert in the local dailies, PSC said another 18 had applied for the three positions of Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

