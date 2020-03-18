Uhuru Names Nairobi Metropolitan Services Leadership As Sonko Hands Over Key County Functions

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has officially transferred key county functions to the National Government.

City Hall surrendered county health services, transport, planning and development and public works and utilities to the State.

The transfer comes days after Nairobi County Executive Committee approved a deed of transfer executed by Governor Mike Sonko on February 25, effectively surrendering the four key functions to the national government.

The event that was presided over by the country’s Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa, Governor Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja and Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Also present was James Githii Mburu, the Commissioner General Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). The taxman has officially been granted the powers to collect county revenue.

Read: Governor Sonko Suspends Arrests By County Askaris

Following the transfer, the President created the office of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) which will be in charge of the functions transferred to the national government.

NMS will be led by a Director General, Major Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi

The President named Enosh Momanyi as NMS Deputy Director General.

The team has been tasked with the role of ending corruption in the city by dismantling county cartel network.

Read Also: High Court Stops Debating Of Sonko Impeachment Motion

Addressing the new leadership that was present at State House, the president tasked the members with the role of streamlining urban renewal projects.

Other roles that the President directed the leadership to focus on include: implementation of Nairobi railways masterplan, re-activating county government garbage collections vehicles and implementing a solid waste management plan, constructing pedestrian walkways, improving water sanitation among others.

Read Also: Sonko Impeachment To Be Called Off After MCAs Hold Meeting With Uhuru

The transfer of Nairobi county functions followed a series of challenges the city has been facing since Sonko was charged with graft and barred from office.

Nairobi has been without a Deputy Governor for over two years since Polycarp Igathe resigned.

Sonko’s nominee Anne Mwenda is yet to be vetted after the court stopped the process pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by a Nairobi resident challenging her appointment in January this year.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu