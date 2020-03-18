Uhuru Names Nairobi Metropolitan Services Leadership As Sonko Hands Over Key County Functions

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has officially transferred key county functions to the National Government.

City Hall surrendered county health services, transport, planning and development and public works and utilities to the State.

The transfer comes days after Nairobi County Executive Committee approved a deed of transfer executed by Governor Mike Sonko on February 25, effectively surrendering four key functions to the national government.

The event that was presided over by the country’s Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa, Governor Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja and Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Following the transfer, the President created the Nairobi Metropolitan Services which will be in charge of the functions transferred to the national government.

NMS will be led by Major Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi.

The President named Enosh Momanyi as NMS Deputy Director General.

The team has been tasked with the role of ending corruption in the city by dismantling cartel network.

More Follows

