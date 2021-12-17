President Uhuru Moves Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein to Tourism in Latest Changes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein to Tourism in the latest reshuffle.

Other changes done include Gender Affairs PS Safina Kwekwe now taking over as the Correctional Services PS.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) deputy Director general Kang’ethe Thuku has ideally been named as Correctional services CAS.

The changes come just a few weeks after the Head of State fired Wycliffe Ogallo, the Commissioner-General of Prison Service following the Kamiti Prison Saga that saw four terror convicts escape.

This saw Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba appointed Ogallo’s replacement.

“His Excellency the President has today appointed and witnessed the swearing-in of Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service,” a statement from State House read in part.

Wycliffe Ogallo’s sacking was criticized by a majority of social media users who alluded that it was an ill-advised move.

For instance, in the conversation regarding the same, PS Zeinab Hussein was mentioned a couple of times as the person who orchestrated the same.

There have also existed complaints that the PS was sabotaging changes within the correctional services.

In June, Kahawa Tungu unearthed how PS Zeinab Hussein had been accused of corruption as she advertised for sales of prison livestock despite the department needing the same for weekly consumption.

According to sources within the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Correctional Services, PS Zeinab Hussein advertised the sale of 4,000 heads of cattle through an auction on May 25 through an advert that invited bids on tender number SDC/34/2020-2021.

The advert was apparently sent out despite protests by key prisons services agricultural staff who wondered why the sale had to be through an auction and not Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) which was revived by the military and is now operational. The junior prisons staff feared that well-connected figures would just buy the livestock cheaply in a staged auction and then supply the same to KMC for huge profits. Prison Service needs at least 1,100 tonnes of meat every year to satisfy the over 53,000 prisoners in our jails. Prison service moved to keep the cattle to cut costs of buying meat every time prisoners would rear and slaughter the animals to cater to their needs. There is no clear explanation as to why this is changing as the department is now geared to sell all the cattle.

