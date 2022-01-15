President Uhuru Mourns Lawyer Nani Njoroge who Passed on at Nairobi Hospital

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of layer Nani Njoroge Nani ho passed on at the Nairobi Hospital following a short illness.

The Head of State described Njoroge as an accomplished lawyer whose services to the nation will be dearly missed.

“The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family, friends and relatives of Mr Njoroge divine fortitude at this difficult period of mourning,” the President said.

1/3 His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Mr Nani Njoroge Nani who passed away today at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness. pic.twitter.com/CmW4K3cKmJ — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) January 14, 2022

Until his death, lawyer Njoroge Nani served as the Chairman of the Postal Corporation Board of Directors.

He is also known for his role during the 2013 General elections where he represented the IEBC in the election petition.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...