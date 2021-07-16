President Uhuru Mourns Environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry, Orders Probe into Killing

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered investigations into the murder of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry.

Ms Stuchburry is known for her efforts to conserve Kiambu forest.

In a message of condolence, the head of state said the government will bring to book the people who committed the heinous act.

The environmentalist was shot outside her home in Mushroom Gardens Estate near Thindigua on Thursday afternoon.

“It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joanna Stuchburry in such a senseless manner,” said the president.

“For the longest time, Joanna has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment.”

President Kenyatta referred to her attackers as “cowardly enemies of the country”.

“My government will pursue and apprehend the criminals behind the killing of Joanna. We will not allow few misguided individuals to continue shedding blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us. Those are cowardly enemies of our country,” he added.

Dr Paula Kahumbu who broke the news of Stuchburry’s demise said she was shot four times in her driveway.

“Joanna Stuchburry was shot dead. She is known for her relentless attempts to protect Kiambu Forest from developers. Nothing was stolen (during the shootout). May she rest in eternal peace and may the culprits be caught and punished,” Kahumbu said.

DCI sleuths have since combed the scene for evidence and are set to launch a probe.

