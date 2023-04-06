Uhuru, Moi Skip Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kanu’s Gideon Moi on Thursday missed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Parliamentary Group meeting.

Uhuru who is the Azimio Council chairperson sent his apology but asserted that he was in support of whatever the group will resolve.

“I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta, he wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today,” Raila Odinga told the members present.

Moi too sent his apologies but did not give reasons for skipping the meeting.

The former prime minister said they were getting ready to send their members to the bipartisan committee which will address their issues alongside those drawn from the government side.

“We shall send our members to that select committee. The point of reference shall be lowering the cost of unga and electricity, audit of IEBC servers used before, during and after the 2022 elections, reviewing the dismissal of the IEBC four, and for the government to consider restructuring IEBC by devolving its structures,” Raila said.

The Azimio party leader, however, warned that should the talks not bear fruits, then the demonstrations will resume.

“Should there be no meaningful engagements we shall mobilise Kenyans again under Article 37,” he added.

He also asserted that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rigged the 2022 polls and pushed out the Cherera Four so as to lay ground for stealing the 2027 elections.

“Late last year, we launched investigations into the conduct and results of the 2022 election. We were prompted by a firm belief that the election was fraudulent and the results rigged. The investigation confirmed our fears. The election had been stolen,” Raila said.

“Kenya Kwanza proceeded to lay ground for rigging the 2027 election by forcing out four IEBC commissioners then embarking on the process of single handedly reconstituting the commission to the exclusion of all other stakeholders.”

