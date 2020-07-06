Uhuru Gives Ministry Of Education 1 Day To Issue Guidelines On Reopening Of Schools

President Uhuru Kenyatta today addressed the nation following the measures previously imposed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech, President Kenyatta lifted the movement restrictions placed on Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera. He also reopened places of worship directing them to keep the numbers to a minimum of 100 and discouraged people in the vulnerable age bracket from attending.

The Ministry of Education and stakeholders were directed to jointly notify the public on the 2020 academic calendar for basic education as well as tertiary institutions not later than tomorrow.

During the President’s speech on June 6th, he directed the Ministry of Education to develop guidelines to ensure the safety of its students upon reopening of schools. At the time, he had pointed towards a gradual reopening of schools from September.

However, in the last one month, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 7,886 confirmed cases to date.

