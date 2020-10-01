Uhuru Men ‘Concerned’ As Ruto Now Operating From Jubilee Headquarters

Deputy President William Ruto is back at Jubilee Headquarters where he is now said to be operating from months after unveiling parallel offices for his “sidelined” Tanga Tanga allies in Kilimani.

This writer understands that the second in command is currently holed up in a meeting with some of his troops at the Jubilee House in Pangani.

Details on the agenda of the meeting remain unknown as the press was locked out of the meeting and the Jubilee House precincts.

The DP arrived at the Jubilee offices at around 9am and several Jubilee lawmakers allied to him trickled in thereafter.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi told the press that they were called by the party and were yet to be briefed on the agenda of the day.

Another lawmaker intimated that they were going to do “housekeeping”.

On his part, Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe termed the controversial return of the DP and his allies to the party’s headquarters as an “attempted coup”.

This comes at a time the Jubilee party is said to be in shambles following the rise of opposing Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions.

Last week, the DP was at the Jubilee Headquarters twice and his attempt to force a duel with ODM leader Raila Odinga in Msambeni by-election thwarted as the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party decided not to field a candidate in the spirit of the handshake with ODM.

