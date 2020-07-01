Uhuru Meets A Section of Western Leaders Led By Atwoli, CS Eugine Wamalwa

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at Harambee House, Nairobi met a section of Western Kenya leaders to discuss development projects in the region.

The leaders in today’s meeting were Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia).

Other Western Kenya leaders present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

In a statement from the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU), it was reported that the President and the leaders discussed the ongoing Government efforts to revive the ailing sugar sector especially Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories.

“The Head of State assured the leaders of the Government’s commitment to reviving the sector by fast tracking the implementation of the sugar taskforce report,” the statement read in part.

Read: ANC Party Expels Senator Cleophas Malala After He Declined To Appear Before Disciplinary Committee

The sugar sector revival report generated by a Presidential taskforce co-chaired by Agriculture CS Peter Munya and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya outlined several interventions among them writing off of debts owed by the millers.

“As part of the revival process, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has already published the sugar sector regulations and is in the process of strengthening the legal framework to anchor sector reforms,” added the statement.

Shortly after the meeting, the President handed over a brand new 52-seater bus to Nzoia Sugar Company Chairman Joash Wamang’oli.

The bus will be used by Nzoia Sugar Football Club for their sporting engagements. The President also donated Ksh2 million to the football team.

Nzoia Football Club is sponsored the by the sugar miller.

This comes at a time political wrangles are being witnessed in the region, with a section allied to DP William Ruto led by Bonny Khalwalwe promising that the region will vote in his (Ruto’s) favour.

On the other hand, others inclined to President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been promising that the region will be united ahead of the 2022 polls, in favour of the candidate that will be endorsed by the two.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu