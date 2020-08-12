Uhuru Meeting That Sealed Beatrice Elachi’s Fate

On Tuesday, August 11, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigned from the post, citing threats to her life.

However, it has emerged that the vocal speaker and former nominated senator could have been ordered to step down by the State House, after Nairobi MCAs met President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to streamline operations in the city.

President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Nairobi Jubilee MCAs a fortnight ago, in a bid to know what was the problem in the City Hall after a series of wrangles.

Revelations from the political circles indicate that during the meeting, all fingers pointed at Elachi as the trouble brewer in the City Hall.

It is reported that President Kenyatta promised to ‘fix’ the problem in two weeks, consequently sealing the fate of Elachi. Sources privy to the happenings say that President Uhuru Kenyatta had lost trust with Ms Elachi.

The meeting was reportedly attended by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who was warned that he would be next on the chopping board if he continued fighting the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) leadership led by Major General Mohamed Badi.

Tendering her resignation yesterday, Elachi cited threats to her life and frustrations as some of the reasons for leaving the office.

“It has been tough and I can’t hold any longer. I therefore tender my resignation and thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve under his Jubilee administration,” she said.

She has among others, been accused of corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

She has been feuding with a section of Members of the county assembly (MCAs) and governor Mike Sonko.

On July 29, the former nominated senator suspended sittings until September after ward representatives threatened to impeach her again.

Elachi had been shown the door in September 2018 only to return a year later after a Nairobi court ruled in her favour.

“Consequently, the Assembly stands adjourned until after the long recess on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in accordance with the assembly calendar. This adjournment applies to all committees. Accordingly, no person shall be allowed in the assembly precincts apart from a few staff,” Elachi said.

At least 59 MCAs had signed the censure motion. Only 42 signatures are needed for a notice of impeachment to be tabled before the assembly.

Immediately after her resignation,the Jubilee Party summoned eight Members of the Nairobi County Assembly for contravening the party constitution.

Among the eight is Ruai MCA John Kamangu who was on Tuesday named the assembly speaker in an acting capacity.

Other MCAs facing disciplinary action are; Millicent Mugambi (Ziwani), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central Ward), Charles Thuo (Dandora Three MCA), nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote.

In a letter by National Chairman of the Jubilee Party Nelson Dzuya, the named ward representatives are expected to appear before the Party’s disciplinary committee at the Jubilee Party Headquarters on August 13, 2020 at 10.00 am.

“You have been accused of Acting contrary to the pledge you made and signed for in 2017, the committee shall grant you audience on this date to hear your side of the story,” the letter reads.

According to Dzuya, charges that will be leveled against the MCAs will be arrived at after the summons.

